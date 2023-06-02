ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ACAD is at 0.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACAD is $22.87, which is -$0.74 below the current market price. The public float for ACAD is 161.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.17% of that float. The average trading volume for ACAD on June 02, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

ACAD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) has increased by 1.70 when compared to last closing price of 23.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACAD’s Market Performance

ACAD’s stock has fallen by -6.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.79% and a quarterly rise of 17.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.18% for ACAD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

ACAD Trading at 15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD fell by -6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.08. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 50.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who purchase 553,263 shares at the price of $25.48 back on May 24. After this action, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP now owns 39,317,673 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $14,096,825 using the latest closing price.

BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, the Director of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 209,053 shares at $25.41 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP is holding 38,811,515 shares at $5,312,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.23 for the present operating margin

+98.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -41.76. The total capital return value is set at -41.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.13. Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -23.70 for asset returns.

Based on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.41. Total debt to assets is 10.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.