17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) has decreased by -10.83 when compared to last closing price of 0.97.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/23/21 that Snap, Twitter, Facebook, TAL Education: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is $11.42, The public float for YQ is 34.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YQ on June 02, 2023 was 85.59K shares.

YQ’s Market Performance

YQ stock saw a decrease of -11.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -33.80% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.83% for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.20% for YQ’s stock, with a -34.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YQ Trading at -25.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.38%, as shares sank -36.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YQ fell by -11.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1108. In addition, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. saw -57.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.76 for the present operating margin

+61.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -33.49. Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.