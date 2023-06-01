Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZYNE is 1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) is $5.10, which is $4.77 above the current market price. The public float for ZYNE is 45.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On June 01, 2023, ZYNE’s average trading volume was 208.40K shares.

ZYNE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) has increased by 7.74 when compared to last closing price of 0.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZYNE’s Market Performance

ZYNE’s stock has risen by 2.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.73% and a quarterly drop of -27.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.94% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.69% for ZYNE’s stock, with a -47.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZYNE Trading at -13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares sank -13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYNE rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3406. In addition, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -36.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYNE starting from Parker Albert P, who sale 3,173 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Feb 15. After this action, Parker Albert P now owns 227,018 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,719 using the latest closing price.

ANIDO ARMANDO, the Chairman & Chief Exec. Officer of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 35,453 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that ANIDO ARMANDO is holding 576,235 shares at $21,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYNE

Equity return is now at value -75.10, with -62.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.