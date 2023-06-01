Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.94 in comparison to its previous close of 22.30, however, the company has experienced a 0.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/22 that Splunk, Blackstone, Nio, Affirm, Lockheed: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) is above average at 62.88x. The 36-month beta value for ZWS is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ZWS is $25.50, which is $2.99 above than the current price. The public float for ZWS is 173.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume of ZWS on June 01, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

ZWS’s Market Performance

ZWS’s stock has seen a 0.54% increase for the week, with a 3.64% rise in the past month and a 0.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.29% for ZWS’s stock, with a -3.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZWS Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZWS rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.85. In addition, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation saw 6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZWS starting from Wehr Craig, who sale 1,442 shares at the price of $23.17 back on Feb 16. After this action, Wehr Craig now owns 82,640 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation, valued at $33,411 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Rodney, the SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation, sale 970 shares at $23.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Jackson Rodney is holding 119,778 shares at $22,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+33.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation stands at +4.45. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.41. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.