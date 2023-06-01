Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)’s stock price has soared by 5.17 in relation to previous closing price of 10.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is $13.00, which is $2.21 above the current market price. The public float for ZUO is 114.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZUO on June 01, 2023 was 940.98K shares.

ZUO’s Market Performance

ZUO stock saw an increase of 27.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 39.23% and a quarterly increase of 31.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Zuora Inc. (ZUO).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.40% for ZUO’s stock, with a 35.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZUO Trading at 24.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +44.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO rose by +27.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, Zuora Inc. saw 69.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Traube Robert J., who sale 19,335 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Apr 10. After this action, Traube Robert J. now owns 36,892 shares of Zuora Inc., valued at $173,998 using the latest closing price.

McElhatton Todd, the Chief Financial Officer of Zuora Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that McElhatton Todd is holding 135,775 shares at $67,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.93 for the present operating margin

+61.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zuora Inc. stands at -49.98. The total capital return value is set at -33.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.25. Equity return is now at value -75.60, with -18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Zuora Inc. (ZUO), the company’s capital structure generated 148.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.80. Total debt to assets is 38.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.