Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) Stock Observes -40.54% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) has seen a 14.27% increase in the past week, with a 1.83% gain in the past month, and a -31.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.36% for ZENV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.39% for ZENV’s stock, with a -40.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZENV is $8.14, which is $0.75 above than the current price. The public float for ZENV is 10.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume of ZENV on June 01, 2023 was 99.29K shares.

The stock price of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) has jumped by 11.10 compared to previous close of 0.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZENV Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZENV rose by +14.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7400. In addition, Zenvia Inc. saw -30.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZENV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.59 for the present operating margin

+38.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zenvia Inc. stands at -32.12. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -12.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.