Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.70relation to previous closing price of 127.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that The Long Fight Over ‘Taco Tuesday’

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for YUM is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for YUM is $147.65, which is $19.78 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 277.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for YUM on June 01, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

The stock of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has seen a -2.10% decrease in the past week, with a -9.52% drop in the past month, and a 1.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for YUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.28% for YUM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.84% for the last 200 days.

YUM Trading at -4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.16. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,920 shares at the price of $138.90 back on May 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $544,488 using the latest closing price.

Catlett Scott, the Chief Legal &Franchise Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 2,553 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Catlett Scott is holding 11,724 shares at $357,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with 21.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.