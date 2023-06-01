Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.21 in relation to previous closing price of 14.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for XRX is 145.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XRX on June 01, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

XRX’s Market Performance

XRX’s stock has seen a -4.48% decrease for the week, with a -8.58% drop in the past month and a -15.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for Xerox Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.43% for XRX’s stock, with a -9.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XRX Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.36. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corporation saw -3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from Gueden Jacques-Edouard, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $15.61 back on Apr 26. After this action, Gueden Jacques-Edouard now owns 28,125 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation, valued at $156,100 using the latest closing price.

Palau Hernandez Margarita, the Director of Xerox Holdings Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $15.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Palau Hernandez Margarita is holding 15,500 shares at $155,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.