Wipro Limited (WIT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wipro Limited (WIT) by analysts is $4.74, which is -$0.73 below the current market price. The public float for WIT is 5.48B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of WIT was 1.80M shares.

WIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) has surged by 1.24 when compared to previous closing price of 4.82, but the company has seen a 3.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WIT’s Market Performance

WIT’s stock has risen by 3.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.95% and a quarterly rise of 4.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.07% for Wipro Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.00% for WIT stock, with a simple moving average of 1.94% for the last 200 days.

WIT Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.70. In addition, Wipro Limited saw 4.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.93 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Limited stands at +12.54. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wipro Limited (WIT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.