WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WOW is 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WOW is $15.08, which is $7.34 above the current price. The public float for WOW is 53.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOW on June 01, 2023 was 412.12K shares.

WOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) has surged by 1.78 when compared to previous closing price of 7.60, but the company has seen a -1.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WOW’s Market Performance

WOW’s stock has fallen by -1.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -30.69% and a quarterly drop of -27.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for WideOpenWest Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.98% for WOW’s stock, with a -34.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOW stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for WOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WOW in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

WOW Trading at -20.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -31.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOW fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, WideOpenWest Inc. saw -15.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOW starting from Schena Don, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $18.29 back on Sep 13. After this action, Schena Don now owns 220,225 shares of WideOpenWest Inc., valued at $91,442 using the latest closing price.

Martin Donald Craig, the General Counsel and Secretary of WideOpenWest Inc., sale 22,000 shares at $18.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Martin Donald Craig is holding 330,208 shares at $413,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.71 for the present operating margin

+26.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for WideOpenWest Inc. stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.19. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW), the company’s capital structure generated 132.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.90. Total debt to assets is 44.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.