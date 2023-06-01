What Recent Market Trends Mean for Veritone Inc.’s (VERI) Stock

In the past week, VERI stock has gone down by -16.08%, with a monthly decline of -27.11% and a quarterly plunge of -51.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.63% for Veritone Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.53% for VERI stock, with a simple moving average of -50.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VERI is 3.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Veritone Inc. (VERI) is $4.20, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for VERI is 31.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.17% of that float. On June 01, 2023, VERI’s average trading volume was 695.99K shares.

VERI) stock’s latest price update

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -21.19 in relation to its previous close of 3.94. However, the company has experienced a -16.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERI stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for VERI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VERI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $3 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

VERI Trading at -33.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares sank -22.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERI fell by -17.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Veritone Inc. saw -41.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERI starting from Steelberg Ryan, who purchase 15,420 shares at the price of $6.98 back on Sep 15. After this action, Steelberg Ryan now owns 165,422 shares of Veritone Inc., valued at $107,632 using the latest closing price.

Steelberg Ryan, the President of Veritone Inc., purchase 21,288 shares at $6.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Steelberg Ryan is holding 150,002 shares at $146,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.39 for the present operating margin

+66.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritone Inc. stands at -17.07. The total capital return value is set at -23.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.33. Equity return is now at value -37.50, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Veritone Inc. (VERI), the company’s capital structure generated 177.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.91. Total debt to assets is 33.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Veritone Inc. (VERI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.