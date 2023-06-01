What Recent Market Trends Mean for TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s (MEDS) Stock

In the past week, MEDS stock has gone up by 33.42%, with a monthly gain of 16.03% and a quarterly plunge of -4.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.51% for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.85% for MEDS stock, with a simple moving average of -34.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MEDS is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) is $0.90, The public float for MEDS is 4.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On June 01, 2023, MEDS’s average trading volume was 139.13K shares.

MEDS) stock’s latest price update

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 44.29 in relation to its previous close of 0.28. However, the company has experienced a 33.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MEDS Trading at 23.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares surge +10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS rose by +30.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3389. In addition, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. saw 0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from Fell Donald G., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Aug 25. After this action, Fell Donald G. now owns 21,139 shares of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., valued at $1,620 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.08 for the present operating margin

+47.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stands at -30.33. Equity return is now at value -275.10, with -70.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.