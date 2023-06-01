What Recent Market Trends Mean for Flotek Industries Inc.’s (FTK) Stock

In the past week, FTK stock has gone down by -10.13%, with a monthly decline of -0.40% and a quarterly plunge of -43.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.19% for Flotek Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.65% for FTK’s stock, with a -39.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FTK is 72.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTK on June 01, 2023 was 300.79K shares.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.81 compared to its previous closing price of 0.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FTK Trading at -8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTK fell by -10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6446. In addition, Flotek Industries Inc. saw -44.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTK starting from GIBSON JOHN W JR, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Dec 30. After this action, GIBSON JOHN W JR now owns 871,021 shares of Flotek Industries Inc., valued at $4,520 using the latest closing price.

ProFrac Holding Corp., the 10% Owner of Flotek Industries Inc., purchase 1,500,000 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that ProFrac Holding Corp. is holding 1,500,000 shares at $1,740,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTK

Equity return is now at value -34.50, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.