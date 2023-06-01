Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.71 compared to its previous closing price of 36.54. However, the company has seen a -3.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Right Now?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24.

The average price predicted for Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) by analysts is $49.42, which is $15.09 above the current market price. The public float for WBS is 172.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of WBS was 1.71M shares.

WBS’s Market Performance

WBS stock saw a decrease of -3.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.46% for Webster Financial Corporation (WBS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.33% for WBS’s stock, with a -23.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WBS Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.79. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw -24.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $47.35 back on Sep 08. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 132,910 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $947,039 using the latest closing price.

Massiani Luis, the Chief Operating Officer of Webster Financial Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $46.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Massiani Luis is holding 152,910 shares at $371,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.