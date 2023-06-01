VolitionRx Limited (VNRX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) is $4.92, which is $3.6 above the current market price. The public float for VNRX is 37.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNRX on June 01, 2023 was 116.28K shares.

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.41 in comparison to its previous close of 1.43, however, the company has experienced a 2.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VNRX’s Market Performance

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has seen a 2.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.19% decline in the past month and a -22.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.56% for VNRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.70% for VNRX’s stock, with a -18.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VNRX Trading at -9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares sank -18.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNRX rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6990. In addition, VolitionRx Limited saw -36.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNRX starting from Innes Guy Archibald, who purchase 234,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Feb 22. After this action, Innes Guy Archibald now owns 154,504 shares of VolitionRx Limited, valued at $409,500 using the latest closing price.

Micallef Jacob Vincent, the Chief Scientific Officer of VolitionRx Limited, purchase 25,000 shares at $2.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Micallef Jacob Vincent is holding 188,392 shares at $57,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10372.36 for the present operating margin

-287.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VolitionRx Limited stands at -9879.11. The total capital return value is set at -269.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -275.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 246.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.