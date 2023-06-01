Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VKTX is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is $33.80, which is $11.04 above the current market price. The public float for VKTX is 68.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.68% of that float. On June 01, 2023, VKTX’s average trading volume was 4.87M shares.

VKTX) stock’s latest price update

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.40 in relation to its previous close of 20.64. However, the company has experienced a -3.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/19/23 that Boeing, First Solar, and Viking Therapeutics Notch Stellar Performances Over the Last Year

VKTX’s Market Performance

VKTX’s stock has fallen by -3.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.72% and a quarterly rise of 92.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.16% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.28% for VKTX stock, with a simple moving average of 135.12% for the last 200 days.

VKTX Trading at 14.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares surge +4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX fell by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +484.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.52. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc. saw 133.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from Rowland Charles A Jr, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on May 16. After this action, Rowland Charles A Jr now owns 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

MACARTNEY LAWSON, the Director of Viking Therapeutics Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that MACARTNEY LAWSON is holding 47,965 shares at $384,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

The total capital return value is set at -40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.53. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -43.30 for asset returns.

Based on Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.