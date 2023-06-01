Veru Inc. (VERU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is -0.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Veru Inc. (VERU) is $4.25, which is $3.26 above the current market price. The public float for VERU is 61.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VERU on June 01, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

The stock price of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) has plunged by -8.33 when compared to previous closing price of 1.08, but the company has seen a -8.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VERU’s stock has fallen by -8.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.12% and a quarterly drop of -73.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.88% for Veru Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.60% for VERU stock, with a simple moving average of -85.35% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought VERU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares sank -21.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERU fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1735. In addition, Veru Inc. saw -81.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERU starting from Eisenberger Mario, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $20.04 back on Aug 15. After this action, Eisenberger Mario now owns 0 shares of Veru Inc., valued at $2,003,550 using the latest closing price.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-211.47 for the present operating margin

+77.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veru Inc. stands at -212.88. The total capital return value is set at -63.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.22. Equity return is now at value -210.80, with -118.00 for asset returns.

Based on Veru Inc. (VERU), the company’s capital structure generated 19.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.42. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

In a nutshell, Veru Inc. (VERU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.