Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is 25.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRTX is 0.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is $374.59, which is $47.62 above the current market price. The public float for VRTX is 256.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On June 01, 2023, VRTX’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

VRTX) stock’s latest price update

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 325.30. However, the company has seen a -2.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/02/22 that Vertex Stock Falls as FDA Places Clinical Hold on Diabetes Treatment

VRTX’s Market Performance

VRTX’s stock has fallen by -2.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.21% and a quarterly rise of 11.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.32% for VRTX’s stock, with a 5.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRTX Trading at -1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $340.64. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated saw 12.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from Sanna Bastiano, who sale 2,850 shares at the price of $350.00 back on May 08. After this action, Sanna Bastiano now owns 32,038 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, valued at $997,500 using the latest closing price.

LEIDEN JEFFREY M, the Executive Chairman of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, sale 1,125 shares at $349.00 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that LEIDEN JEFFREY M is holding 35,387 shares at $392,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.64 for the present operating margin

+87.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stands at +37.97. The total capital return value is set at 31.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.84. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.07. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.