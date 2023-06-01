Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) has increased by 0.17 when compared to last closing price of 17.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is above average at 31.94x. The 36-month beta value for VRRM is also noteworthy at 1.18.

The public float for VRRM is 148.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.66% of that float. The average trading volume of VRRM on June 01, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

VRRM’s Market Performance

VRRM’s stock has seen a -1.01% decrease for the week, with a 3.83% rise in the past month and a 4.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for Verra Mobility Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.35% for VRRM’s stock, with a 10.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRRM Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.44. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw 27.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from Lalla Steve, who sale 48,000 shares at the price of $17.38 back on May 08. After this action, Lalla Steve now owns 4,697 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation, valued at $834,416 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, the President and CEO of Verra Mobility Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $17.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN is holding 485,636 shares at $441,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.87 for the present operating margin

+74.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corporation stands at +12.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 38.40, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), the company’s capital structure generated 541.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.42. Total debt to assets is 71.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 529.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.