VCI Global Limited (VCIG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.55 in comparison to its previous close of 2.75, however, the company has experienced a 9.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is 20.22x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VCIG is 36.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On June 01, 2023, VCIG’s average trading volume was 696.41K shares.

VCIG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 11.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 63.50% for VCI Global Limited (VCIG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.04% for VCIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.26% for the last 200 days.

VCIG Trading at -10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 63.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.84%, as shares sank -44.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG rose by +9.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, VCI Global Limited saw -31.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Limited stands at +42.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.