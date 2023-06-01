Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has gone up by 8.67% for the week, with a 0.26% rise in the past month and a -44.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.93% for VCSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.24% for VCSA’s stock, with a -62.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Right Now?

The public float for VCSA is 110.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VCSA on June 01, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

VCSA) stock’s latest price update

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA)’s stock price has soared by 7.74 in relation to previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/21 that Vacation-Rental Manager Vacasa Aims to Add Homes After Public Listing

VCSA Trading at -5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.10%, as shares surge +3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCSA rose by +8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7517. In addition, Vacasa Inc. saw -39.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCSA starting from Greyber Robert Winston, who sale 18,699 shares at the price of $0.67 back on May 25. After this action, Greyber Robert Winston now owns 2,867,707 shares of Vacasa Inc., valued at $12,528 using the latest closing price.

Breon Eric, the Director of Vacasa Inc., sale 1,000,101 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Breon Eric is holding 799,899 shares at $940,095 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.20 for the present operating margin

+23.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vacasa Inc. stands at -14.98. Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vacasa Inc. (VCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 8.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.03. Total debt to assets is 2.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.