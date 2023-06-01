Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN): A Technical Analysis

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49.

The public float for URBN is 60.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URBN on June 01, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

URBN) stock’s latest price update

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 30.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/24/23 that Urban Outfitters Gains as Earnings Reveal Bright Spot in Retail

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN’s stock has fallen by -0.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.32% and a quarterly rise of 12.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for Urban Outfitters Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.98% for URBN’s stock, with a 22.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

URBN Trading at 13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +16.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.61. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 30.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Marein-Efron Melanie, who sale 16,036 shares at the price of $31.24 back on May 26. After this action, Marein-Efron Melanie now owns 1,000 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $500,917 using the latest closing price.

Hayne Azeez, the Chief Administrative Officer of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 16,116 shares at $26.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Hayne Azeez is holding 0 shares at $423,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.