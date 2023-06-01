urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO)’s stock price has dropped by -8.89 in relation to previous closing price of 1.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) is $8.75, which is $7.52 above the current market price. The public float for UGRO is 7.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UGRO on June 01, 2023 was 92.32K shares.

UGRO’s Market Performance

UGRO’s stock has seen a -19.87% decrease for the week, with a -32.79% drop in the past month and a -63.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.86% for urban-gro Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.85% for UGRO’s stock, with a -62.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UGRO Trading at -38.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares sank -35.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGRO fell by -19.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6022. In addition, urban-gro Inc. saw -54.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGRO starting from WILKS LEWIS, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on May 19. After this action, WILKS LEWIS now owns 106,306 shares of urban-gro Inc., valued at $16,025 using the latest closing price.

Lowe James Robert, the Director of urban-gro Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Lowe James Robert is holding 423,410 shares at $47,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.85 for the present operating margin

+19.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for urban-gro Inc. stands at -22.79. Equity return is now at value -28.70, with -18.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.