Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of EngageSmart Inc.’s (ESMT) Stock

In the past week, ESMT stock has gone up by 3.43%, with a monthly gain of 11.06% and a quarterly plunge of -0.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for EngageSmart Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.57% for ESMT stock, with a simple moving average of 0.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Right Now?

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 141.64x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) by analysts is $24.50, which is $5.58 above the current market price. The public float for ESMT is 153.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ESMT was 515.44K shares.

ESMT) stock’s latest price update

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT)’s stock price has plunge by 4.40relation to previous closing price of 18.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ESMT Trading at 7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESMT rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.44. In addition, EngageSmart Inc. saw 7.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESMT starting from HUDSON CASSANDRA, who sale 2,355 shares at the price of $17.22 back on May 16. After this action, HUDSON CASSANDRA now owns 16,923 shares of EngageSmart Inc., valued at $40,553 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Robert Paul, the Chief Executive Officer of EngageSmart Inc., sale 28,000 shares at $17.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Bennett Robert Paul is holding 851,877 shares at $482,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.42 for the present operating margin

+73.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for EngageSmart Inc. stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.59. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.80. Total debt to assets is 3.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.