Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Consolidated Edison Inc.’s (ED) Stock

The stock of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has gone down by -0.62% for the week, with a -5.86% drop in the past month and a 5.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.48% for ED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.43% for ED’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Right Now?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ED is at 0.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ED is $89.64, which is -$2.39 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 345.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume for ED on June 01, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

ED) stock’s latest price update

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 92.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/01/22 that ConEd Agrees to Sell Clean Energy Business for $6.8 Billion

ED Trading at -3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.35. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw -2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Cawley Timothy, who purchase 24 shares at the price of $98.47 back on Apr 28. After this action, Cawley Timothy now owns 19,496 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $2,316 using the latest closing price.

HOGLUND ROBERT N, the SVP & CFO of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 24 shares at $98.47 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that HOGLUND ROBERT N is holding 44,261 shares at $2,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.69 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.