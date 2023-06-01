Understanding the 3.03% Volatility Levels of Five Below Inc.’s (FIVE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Five Below Inc. (FIVE) has gone down by -9.98% for the week, with a -16.11% drop in the past month and a -17.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.03% for FIVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.19% for FIVE stock, with a simple moving average of -3.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is above average at 36.80x. The 36-month beta value for FIVE is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FIVE is $221.65, which is $54.77 above than the current price. The public float for FIVE is 54.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.10% of that float. The average trading volume of FIVE on June 01, 2023 was 761.19K shares.

FIVE) stock’s latest price update

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.01 compared to its previous closing price of 172.52. However, the company has seen a -9.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/09/22 that Five Below Lowers Earnings Guidance After Sales Missed Estimates

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVE stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for FIVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIVE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $240 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

FIVE Trading at -15.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVE fell by -9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.12. In addition, Five Below Inc. saw -5.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVE starting from Vellios Thomas, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $219.15 back on Apr 11. After this action, Vellios Thomas now owns 341,409 shares of Five Below Inc., valued at $4,383,000 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Joel D, the President & CEO of Five Below Inc., sale 13,653 shares at $218.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Anderson Joel D is holding 90,855 shares at $2,989,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.56 for the present operating margin

+32.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five Below Inc. stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 13.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.64. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Five Below Inc. (FIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 109.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.36. Total debt to assets is 40.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Five Below Inc. (FIVE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.