Understanding the 2.67% Volatility Levels of Ball Corporation’s (BALL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, BALL stock has gone down by -6.57%, with a monthly decline of -4.61% and a quarterly plunge of -6.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Ball Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.51% for BALL stock, with a simple moving average of -5.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) Right Now?

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ball Corporation (BALL) is $61.00, which is $9.34 above the current market price. The public float for BALL is 311.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BALL on June 01, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

BALL) stock’s latest price update

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.63 in relation to its previous close of 52.01. However, the company has experienced a -6.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BALL Trading at -4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALL fell by -6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.26. In addition, Ball Corporation saw 0.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALL starting from HAYES JOHN A, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $58.40 back on Feb 06. After this action, HAYES JOHN A now owns 480,552 shares of Ball Corporation, valued at $5,840,173 using the latest closing price.

Fisher Daniel William, the President & C.E.O. of Ball Corporation, purchase 6,400 shares at $54.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Fisher Daniel William is holding 107,997 shares at $348,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+11.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ball Corporation stands at +4.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ball Corporation (BALL), the company’s capital structure generated 271.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.06. Total debt to assets is 47.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ball Corporation (BALL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.