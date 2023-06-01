U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL): A Technical Analysis

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) is $69.80, which is $17.03 above the current market price. The public float for UHAL is 7.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UHAL on June 01, 2023 was 201.43K shares.

UHAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL) has decreased by -16.24 when compared to last closing price of 63.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/16/22 that Shares of U-Haul Parent Amerco Look Cheap. How to Get Them Moving Again.

UHAL’s Market Performance

U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) has experienced a -17.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.20% drop in the past month, and a -15.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for UHAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.07% for UHAL’s stock, with a -10.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UHAL Trading at -12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHAL fell by -17.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.74. In addition, U-Haul Holding Company saw -12.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHAL starting from Willow Grove Holdings LP, who purchase 24,900 shares at the price of $56.41 back on Mar 23. After this action, Willow Grove Holdings LP now owns 24,900 shares of U-Haul Holding Company, valued at $1,404,711 using the latest closing price.

SHOEN MARK V, the 10% Owner of U-Haul Holding Company, purchase 24,900 shares at $56.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that SHOEN MARK V is holding 24,900 shares at $1,404,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.82 for the present operating margin

+25.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for U-Haul Holding Company stands at +19.55. The total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.90. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL), the company’s capital structure generated 103.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.88. Total debt to assets is 34.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.