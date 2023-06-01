TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) is 19.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTMI is 1.44.

The average price recommended by analysts for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is $15.19, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for TTMI is 95.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On June 01, 2023, TTMI’s average trading volume was 511.48K shares.

TTMI) stock’s latest price update

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 13.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TTMI’s Market Performance

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) has experienced a 2.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.71% rise in the past month, and a 1.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for TTMI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.36% for TTMI’s stock, with a -4.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TTMI Trading at 9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +17.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTMI rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.63. In addition, TTM Technologies Inc. saw -9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTMI starting from Weber Daniel J, who sale 8,600 shares at the price of $13.51 back on Mar 01. After this action, Weber Daniel J now owns 92,089 shares of TTM Technologies Inc., valued at $116,216 using the latest closing price.

Weber Daniel J, the EVP, General Counsel of TTM Technologies Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $16.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Weber Daniel J is holding 84,736 shares at $163,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.98 for the present operating margin

+16.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for TTM Technologies Inc. stands at +3.79. The total capital return value is set at 7.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI), the company’s capital structure generated 62.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.55. Total debt to assets is 28.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.