Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.69 in relation to its previous close of 68.80. However, the company has experienced a -4.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Right Now?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 44.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) by analysts is $83.67, which is $17.05 above the current market price. The public float for TW is 114.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.01% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of TW was 879.24K shares.

TW’s Market Performance

The stock of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has seen a -4.86% decrease in the past week, with a -6.86% drop in the past month, and a -6.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for TW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.62% for TW stock, with a simple moving average of -0.02% for the last 200 days.

TW Trading at -7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.75. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc. saw 3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from BERNS STEVEN, who sale 394 shares at the price of $74.50 back on Apr 10. After this action, BERNS STEVEN now owns 731 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc., valued at $29,353 using the latest closing price.

Furber Sara, the Chief Financial Officer of Tradeweb Markets Inc., sale 8,210 shares at $73.52 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Furber Sara is holding 62,691 shares at $603,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.