The Volatility of Huntsman Corporation’s (HUN) Stock: A -8.16% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has seen a -8.16% decrease in the past week, with a -11.15% drop in the past month, and a -21.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for HUN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.09% for HUN’s stock, with a -14.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is above average at 16.93x. The 36-month beta value for HUN is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for HUN is $29.11, which is $5.57 above than the current price. The public float for HUN is 179.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume of HUN on June 01, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

HUN) stock’s latest price update

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN)’s stock price has dropped by -3.81 in relation to previous closing price of 24.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/22 that Starboard Loses Effort to Gain Huntsman Board Seats

HUN Trading at -9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN fell by -8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.44. In addition, Huntsman Corporation saw -13.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from STRYKER DAVID M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.90 back on Aug 12. After this action, STRYKER DAVID M now owns 341,614 shares of Huntsman Corporation, valued at $298,995 using the latest closing price.

ESPELAND CURTIS E, the Director of Huntsman Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $30.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that ESPELAND CURTIS E is holding 18,533 shares at $452,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+19.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntsman Corporation stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52.

Based on Huntsman Corporation (HUN), the company’s capital structure generated 58.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.95. Total debt to assets is 25.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.