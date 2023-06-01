The Volatility of Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) Stock: A -1.90% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, HOLX stock has gone down by -1.90%, with a monthly decline of -10.01% and a quarterly plunge of -0.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Hologic Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.37% for HOLX’s stock, with a 4.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Right Now?

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOLX is 1.02.

The public float for HOLX is 244.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOLX on June 01, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

HOLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) has surged by 0.29 when compared to previous closing price of 78.66, but the company has seen a -1.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/02/23 that Hologic CEO Sees Covid-Era Boom Translating Into Long-Term Growth

HOLX Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.39. In addition, Hologic Inc. saw 5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from Mitchell Essex D, who sale 2,390 shares at the price of $83.73 back on May 05. After this action, Mitchell Essex D now owns 7,212 shares of Hologic Inc., valued at $200,115 using the latest closing price.

COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN, the Principal Accounting Officer of Hologic Inc., sale 9,128 shares at $85.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN is holding 14,298 shares at $778,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.89 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic Inc. stands at +26.77. The total capital return value is set at 21.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.62. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hologic Inc. (HOLX), the company’s capital structure generated 59.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.47. Total debt to assets is 32.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.