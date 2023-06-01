The Volatility of Harley-Davidson Inc.’s (HOG) Stock: A -5.18% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has gone down by -5.18% for the week, with a -15.53% drop in the past month and a -34.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.06% for HOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.69% for HOG’s stock, with a -24.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is 5.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOG is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is $48.63, which is $16.14 above the current market price. The public float for HOG is 143.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. On June 01, 2023, HOG’s average trading volume was 2.02M shares.

HOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has decreased by -2.84 when compared to last closing price of 32.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Harley-Davidson Struggles With Repossessing Bikes From Owners Late With Payments

HOG Trading at -13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -14.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.44. In addition, Harley-Davidson Inc. saw -25.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Root Jonathan R, who sale 2,239 shares at the price of $50.17 back on Feb 06. After this action, Root Jonathan R now owns 5,474 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc., valued at $112,324 using the latest closing price.

ZEITZ JOCHEN, the President and CEO of Harley-Davidson Inc., purchase 25,750 shares at $38.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that ZEITZ JOCHEN is holding 508,870 shares at $1,002,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.20 for the present operating margin

+33.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson Inc. stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.18. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), the company’s capital structure generated 239.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.55. Total debt to assets is 60.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.