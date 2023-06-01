The Travelers Companies Inc.’s (TRV) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has gone down by -5.62% for the week, with a -6.89% drop in the past month and a -8.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.58% for TRV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.09% for TRV stock, with a simple moving average of -4.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) Right Now?

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TRV is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TRV is $196.33, which is $28.01 above the current market price. The public float for TRV is 230.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume for TRV on June 01, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

TRV) stock’s latest price update

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.34 in relation to its previous close of 173.29. However, the company has experienced a -5.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/17/23 that Travelers Expects Fourth-Quarter Earnings Miss. Winter Storms Are to Blame.

TRV Trading at -3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV fell by -5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.65. In addition, The Travelers Companies Inc. saw -9.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from Klein Michael Frederick, who sale 10,246 shares at the price of $182.85 back on May 10. After this action, Klein Michael Frederick now owns 14,080 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $1,873,435 using the latest closing price.

BESSETTE ANDY F, the EVP and Chief Admin Officer of The Travelers Companies Inc., sale 11,572 shares at $178.14 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that BESSETTE ANDY F is holding 17,361 shares at $2,061,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Travelers Companies Inc. stands at +7.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.65. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.99. Total debt to assets is 7.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.