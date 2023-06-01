The Impact of Market Fluctuations on The9 Limited’s (NCTY) Stock

In the past week, NCTY stock has gone down by -20.00%, with a monthly decline of -30.43% and a quarterly plunge of -39.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for The9 Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.76% for NCTY’s stock, with a -32.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NCTY is $671.50, The public float for NCTY is 30.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume for NCTY on June 01, 2023 was 182.68K shares.

NCTY) stock’s latest price update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY)’s stock price has dropped by -15.56 in relation to previous closing price of 0.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NCTY Trading at -24.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares sank -29.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCTY fell by -20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7842. In addition, The9 Limited saw 12.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-473.67 for the present operating margin

-55.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for The9 Limited stands at -819.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The9 Limited (NCTY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.