The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) Stock

The stock of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has gone down by -1.37% for the week, with a -12.30% drop in the past month and a -39.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.82% for PSNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.90% for PSNY’s stock, with a -38.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is above average at 19.67x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) is $5.50, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for PSNY is 463.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PSNY on June 01, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

PSNY) stock’s latest price update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.84 compared to its previous closing price of 3.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/12/23 that EV Production Estimates Are Coming Down. Demand Isn’t the Problem.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

PSNY Trading at -9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -14.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw -38.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

+0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stands at -18.92. The total capital return value is set at -1.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -228.34.

Based on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,089.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.59. Total debt to assets is 36.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.39.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.