The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) has dropped by -2.09 compared to previous close of 330.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/30/23 that Dina Powell McCormick to Leave Goldman Sachs

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is 11.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GS is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is $389.04, which is $63.24 above the current market price. The public float for GS is 331.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On June 01, 2023, GS’s average trading volume was 2.39M shares.

GS’s Market Performance

GS stock saw a decrease of 0.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.89% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.46% for GS’s stock, with a -5.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GS Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $324.93. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw -5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who sale 24,819,473 shares at the price of $21.61 back on May 08. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 110,337 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., valued at $536,472,909 using the latest closing price.

LEE BRIAN J, the Chief Risk Officer of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $337.66 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that LEE BRIAN J is holding 15,052 shares at $1,012,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.