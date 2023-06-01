The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has seen a -1.65% decrease in the past week, with a -10.01% drop in the past month, and a -20.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for CG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.61% for CG stock, with a simple moving average of -10.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) is above average at 13.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is $37.19, which is $9.02 above the current market price. The public float for CG is 240.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CG on June 01, 2023 was 3.53M shares.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.63 in relation to its previous close of 28.15. However, the company has experienced a -1.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/22/23 that Listed Private-Equity Firms Stress Credit Role

CG Trading at -5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.15. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw -8.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Carlyle Group Inc., who sale 2,000,000 shares at the price of $86.12 back on May 08. After this action, Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 6,482,732 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $172,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Finn Christopher, the Chief Operating Officer of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 20,756 shares at $36.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Finn Christopher is holding 982,654 shares at $749,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.