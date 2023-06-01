The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) by analysts is $11250.00, which is $20.72 above the current market price. The public float for WTER is 9.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of WTER was 151.58K shares.

WTER) stock’s latest price update

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.01 compared to its previous closing price of 2.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WTER’s Market Performance

WTER’s stock has risen by 14.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 61.82% and a quarterly drop of -46.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.90% for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.21% for WTER’s stock, with a -52.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WTER Trading at 9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.56%, as shares surge +53.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTER rose by +14.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.46. In addition, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. saw -32.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTER starting from RAUCH DAVID ERIC, who purchase 180,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Nov 23. After this action, RAUCH DAVID ERIC now owns 100,000 shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc., valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.36 for the present operating margin

+25.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stands at -65.32. The total capital return value is set at -296.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -662.56.

Based on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER), the company’s capital structure generated 2,075.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.40. Total debt to assets is 42.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.40 and the total asset turnover is 2.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.