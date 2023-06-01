The 56.59% Simple Moving Average of Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has seen a 0.27% increase in the past week, with a 6.69% gain in the past month, and a 44.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.08% for OSCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.50% for OSCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 56.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) is $7.07, which is -$0.57 below the current market price. The public float for OSCR is 142.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OSCR on June 01, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

OSCR) stock’s latest price update

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.26 in comparison to its previous close of 7.04, however, the company has experienced a 0.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OSCR Trading at 16.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.13. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw 198.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 30,764 shares at the price of $4.88 back on Mar 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 369,521 shares of Oscar Health Inc., valued at $150,156 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc., sale 12,473 shares at $4.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 188,328 shares at $60,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc. stands at -15.30. The total capital return value is set at -45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.08. Equity return is now at value -55.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 8.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.