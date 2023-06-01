The 3.29% Simple Moving Average of MoneyGram International Inc.’s (MGI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, MGI stock has gone up by 0.37%, with a monthly gain of 16.67% and a quarterly surge of 1.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for MoneyGram International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for MGI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Right Now?

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) by analysts is $11.00, which is $0.01 above the current market price. The public float for MGI is 89.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.51% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of MGI was 3.41M shares.

MGI) stock’s latest price update

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.99. However, the company has seen a 0.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/15/22 that MoneyGram Stock Soars. It’s Being Taken Private for $1.8 Billion.

MGI Trading at 4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.13%, as shares surge +17.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGI rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, MoneyGram International Inc. saw 0.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.03 for the present operating margin

+43.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyGram International Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 19.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.57. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.