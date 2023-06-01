The -13.88% Decline of Olo Inc.’s (OLO) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Olo Inc. (OLO) has seen a -3.78% decrease in the past week, with a -1.71% drop in the past month, and a -9.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for OLO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.44% for OLO’s stock, with a -9.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OLO is $9.40, which is $2.92 above the current market price. The public float for OLO is 101.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.34% of that float. The average trading volume for OLO on June 01, 2023 was 879.74K shares.

OLO) stock’s latest price update

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.85 in comparison to its previous close of 6.50, however, the company has experienced a -3.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that Olo Stock Plunges as Restaurants Hold Back on Software for Ordering

OLO Trading at -6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, Olo Inc. saw 10.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Glass Noah H., who sale 8,918 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Mar 06. After this action, Glass Noah H. now owns 310,880 shares of Olo Inc., valued at $69,537 using the latest closing price.

Benevides Peter J., the Chief Financial Officer of Olo Inc., sale 8,580 shares at $7.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Benevides Peter J. is holding 353,004 shares at $66,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.71 for the present operating margin

+68.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olo Inc. stands at -24.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.49. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Olo Inc. (OLO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.79. Total debt to assets is 2.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olo Inc. (OLO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.