TH International Limited’s (THCH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, THCH stock has gone down by -15.87%, with a monthly decline of -43.01% and a quarterly plunge of -48.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.01% for TH International Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.61% for THCH’s stock, with a -44.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) Right Now?

TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.28x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for THCH is 108.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of THCH was 337.35K shares.

The stock of TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) has decreased by -11.37 when compared to last closing price of 2.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

THCH Trading at -32.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares sank -38.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THCH fell by -15.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, TH International Limited saw -4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THCH

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, TH International Limited (THCH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.