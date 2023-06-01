Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.40 in comparison to its previous close of 138.28, however, the company has experienced a 1.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/18/23 that Hints on ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Have Wall Street Raising Take-Two Price Targets

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is $149.57, which is $9.39 above the current market price. The public float for TTWO is 164.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTWO on June 01, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

TTWO’s Market Performance

TTWO stock saw an increase of 1.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.95% and a quarterly increase of 26.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.42% for TTWO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.44% for the last 200 days.

TTWO Trading at 10.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.23. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw 32.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Sheresky Michael, who sale 247 shares at the price of $137.16 back on May 25. After this action, Sheresky Michael now owns 62,935 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $33,879 using the latest closing price.

Slatoff Karl, the President of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 68,351 shares at $122.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Slatoff Karl is holding 262,678 shares at $8,347,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.53 for the present operating margin

+44.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at -21.02. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.