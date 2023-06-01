Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) by analysts is $5.20, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for TBLA is 163.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of TBLA was 1.04M shares.

TBLA) stock’s latest price update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA)’s stock price has plunge by 8.06relation to previous closing price of 2.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TBLA’s Market Performance

Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) has seen a 1.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.71% gain in the past month and a -8.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.39% for TBLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.27% for TBLA’s stock, with a 11.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TBLA Trading at 14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +28.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLA rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Taboola.com Ltd. saw -4.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBLA starting from Walker Stephen C, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $2.63 back on May 30. After this action, Walker Stephen C now owns 1,125,980 shares of Taboola.com Ltd., valued at $197,250 using the latest closing price.

Maniv Eldad, the President and COO of Taboola.com Ltd., sale 294,070 shares at $4.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Maniv Eldad is holding 8,281,308 shares at $1,249,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.92 for the present operating margin

+29.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taboola.com Ltd. stands at -0.85. The total capital return value is set at -1.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.07. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA), the company’s capital structure generated 35.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.36. Total debt to assets is 19.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.