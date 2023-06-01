Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.89relation to previous closing price of 10.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is 26.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHO is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is $10.00, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for SHO is 206.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. On June 01, 2023, SHO’s average trading volume was 2.11M shares.

SHO’s Market Performance

SHO stock saw an increase of -3.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.07% and a quarterly increase of -7.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.74% for SHO’s stock, with a -4.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHO Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.16. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. saw 2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHO starting from Springer Robert C, who sale 1 shares at the price of $12.35 back on Jun 03. After this action, Springer Robert C now owns 540,523 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., valued at $12 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stands at +9.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.17.

Based on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), the company’s capital structure generated 39.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.52. Total debt to assets is 26.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.