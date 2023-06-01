Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STLD is 1.50.

The public float for STLD is 165.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STLD on June 01, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

STLD stock's latest price update

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.21 in comparison to its previous close of 93.03, however, the company has experienced a -4.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/28/23 that How to invest in ‘green steel’ disrupters: U.S. company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch

STLD’s Market Performance

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) has seen a -4.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.00% decline in the past month and a -28.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for STLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.28% for STLD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.56% for the last 200 days.

STLD Trading at -10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLD fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.47. In addition, Steel Dynamics Inc. saw -5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STLD starting from MARCUCCILLI JAMES C, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $108.90 back on Dec 02. After this action, MARCUCCILLI JAMES C now owns 82,965 shares of Steel Dynamics Inc., valued at $272,250 using the latest closing price.

BUSSE KEITH E, the Director of Steel Dynamics Inc., sale 244 shares at $95.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that BUSSE KEITH E is holding 701,704 shares at $23,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STLD

Equity return is now at value 42.40, with 24.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.