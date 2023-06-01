Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) has jumped by 1.70 compared to previous close of 2.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAB is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) is $6.00, The public float for LAB is 77.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. On June 01, 2023, LAB’s average trading volume was 300.72K shares.

LAB’s Market Performance

The stock of Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) has seen a -4.78% decrease in the past week, with a 62.59% rise in the past month, and a 31.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.10% for LAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.30% for LAB’s stock, with a 46.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LAB Trading at 24.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares surge +60.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAB fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, Standard BioTools Inc. saw 104.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAB starting from Casdin Partners Master Fund, L, who purchase 800,000 shares at the price of $2.29 back on May 19. After this action, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L now owns 1,200,000 shares of Standard BioTools Inc., valued at $1,835,920 using the latest closing price.

Casdin Eli, the Director of Standard BioTools Inc., purchase 800,000 shares at $2.29 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Casdin Eli is holding 1,200,000 shares at $1,835,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.07 for the present operating margin

+37.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Standard BioTools Inc. stands at -194.08. The total capital return value is set at -41.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.69. Equity return is now at value 187.40, with -32.30 for asset returns.

Based on Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB), the company’s capital structure generated 44.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.