SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (SSNC) Stock: A -0.75% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has seen a -2.24% decrease in the past week, with a -4.18% drop in the past month, and a -6.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for SSNC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.75% for SSNC’s stock, with a 0.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Right Now?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is $67.86, which is $12.11 above the current market price. The public float for SSNC is 219.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSNC on June 01, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

SSNC) stock’s latest price update

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 54.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SSNC Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.34. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 5.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from Kanwar Rahul, who sale 73,232 shares at the price of $62.50 back on Aug 12. After this action, Kanwar Rahul now owns 50,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $4,577,146 using the latest closing price.

Kanwar Rahul, the President & COO of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 46,700 shares at $63.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Kanwar Rahul is holding 50,000 shares at $2,944,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.94 for the present operating margin

+46.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at +12.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.07. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC), the company’s capital structure generated 121.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.76. Total debt to assets is 43.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.