Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) by analysts is $129.94, which is $25.08 above the current market price. The public float for SPG is 325.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of SPG was 1.52M shares.

SPG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) has increased by 1.58 when compared to last closing price of 103.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Peloton, Pfizer, Meta, General Motors: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SPG’s Market Performance

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has seen a 0.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.35% decline in the past month and a -13.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for SPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.70% for SPG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.69% for the last 200 days.

SPG Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPG rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.55. In addition, Simon Property Group Inc. saw -10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPG starting from SMITH J ALBERT JR, who purchase 690 shares at the price of $109.33 back on Mar 31. After this action, SMITH J ALBERT JR now owns 60,167 shares of Simon Property Group Inc., valued at $75,438 using the latest closing price.

HORN KAREN N, the Director of Simon Property Group Inc., purchase 551 shares at $109.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that HORN KAREN N is holding 34,079 shares at $60,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.08 for the present operating margin

+57.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Simon Property Group Inc. stands at +40.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.84. Equity return is now at value 71.60, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG), the company’s capital structure generated 811.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.03. Total debt to assets is 77.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 779.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.